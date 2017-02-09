Seman trial to be held 34 miles from Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Seman trial to be held 34 miles from Youngstown

Robert Seman Robert Seman
Judith and William Schmidt Judith and William Schmidt
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The trial of a man accused of murdering a ten-year-old girl and her grandparents has been moved from Youngstown to Ravenna.

According to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge  Maureen Sweeney's office, the Portage County Courts have agreed to provide a venue for the trial of Robert Seman.

The Green Township man is accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in 2015, killing Corinne Gump on the same day he was scheduled to go on trial for allegedly raping the child.

Gump and her grandparents, Judith and William Smith died in the fire.

Judge Sweeney granted a change of venue after determining that potential jurors in Younstown had already made up their minds about Seman's guilt.

There is no exact time line for when the trial will begin on sixteen charges including aggravated murder, aggravated arson and burglary.

Judge Sweeney will still preside over the trial which could bring the death penalty if Seman is convicted.

Portage County Common Pleas Court is about 38 minutes west of downtown Youngstown.

