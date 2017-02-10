Arby's reveals data breach - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Arby's reveals data breach

The Arby's restaurant chain is telling customers that it has been the victim of a data breach.

It's the same kind of malware attack behind earlier breaches at Target and Home Depot.

More than 355-thousand credit and debit card accounts may have been affected.

The breach occurred between October 25th and January 19th.

The malware allows hackers to steal data as the card is swiped at the cash register.

The company stresses that only company-owned restaurants were subjected to the breach.

The franchises, which make up most of the locations in the chain, are not impacted according to Arby's.

The company's website provides a list of restaurants, but does not indicate which are corporately owned, and which are franchises.

