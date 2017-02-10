Suspect in Masury shooting says he didn't know gun was loaded

A Masury man tells police he didn't think the gun was loaded when he allegedly shot a fourteen-year-old boy.

Samual Sanford, 25, is in the Trumbull County jail awaiting an arraignment next week in Trumbull County Eastern District Court on charges of felonious assault and receiving stolen property.

Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino tells 21 news that three people were in a Nellie Street apartment Thursday afternoon when the teen was shot once in the stomach.

Police say that according to information gathered during interviews with Sanford and a witness, Sanford pointed the gun at the teen and pulled the trigger.

Sanford told investigators he thought the gun was unloaded.

21 News spoke with the boys mother, Teri, who says her son, Michael Davis Jr., was listed in stable condition Thursday night after surgery at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Another surgery is planned for next week.

Chief Faustino says detectives have not been able to interview the teen to get his side of the story.

Sanford is charged with receiving stolen property because the teen was shot with a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun police say was reported stolen in Sharon, Pennsylvania in 1995.