East Liverpool street collapses

East Liverpool is once again dealing with a partial road collapse.

On Garfield Street, a forty foot section of an old retaining wall suddenly gave way Thursday morning.

The wall fell into the back yard of a home below it.

There was no damage to the house, but the collapse took out a large section of the roadway, leaving the guard rail hanging in space. Neighbors say they had noticed the wall was learning.

"We knew it was going to go eventually, and the other part is going to go too, it's sticking out," said Norma Hackathorn, who has lived on Garfield Street since 1966.

Safety Service Director, Brian Allen, says the problem is that the wall is probably 100 years old. "There's no steel re-enforcement in it, it's just concrete and eventually over time it's going to fail. That's really what happened here," Allen said

It was a year ago in March when ground slippage caused a cave-in on Lisbon Street in East Liverpool, and lead to three homes needing to be demolished.

Allen believes this was the wall failing and not ground movement. "We're monitoring it everyday, a few times a day, to see if any movement occurs and there's been nothing that's changed since yesterday, according to Allen.

The $1.7 million to fix Lisbon Street was covered one hundred percent by state and federal funding.

Allen, who actually grew up on Garfield Street, is hoping outside funding will also be available for this project. He says that will be a determining factor as to when repairs can begin.



