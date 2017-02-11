Unconventional path for East Palestine tattoo artist - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Unconventional path for East Palestine tattoo artist

Posted:
By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
Connect
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -

Bruce Riehl took a rather unconventional path to become a tattoo artist. Now, the man with no tattoos himself is an artist in demand.

Riehl was a mechanical engineer for 17 years, then a real estate investor. A career as a tattoo artist never even entered the conversation.

"I grew up in a really conservative background," said Riehl. "Back in those days, only the rough characters actually had tattoos."

But one real estate deal he made changed his entire path.

"I bought a house off of a gentleman who used to own a couple tattoo shops in the area. We were just in his living room talking about artwork and stuff. I showed him a picture on my cell phone of a drawing I did clear back in 1988. Based on that, he just started in on me saying 'You have to learn how to tattoo'," said Riehl.

Eventually, he checked it out. Bruce did an apprenticeship, then four years ago officially became a tattoo artist. Quite a bit different, though, than the artwork he grew up with.

"You just can't practice a lot," said Riehl. "You can't do a tattoo, then throw that one away and do another one and try things. You do one piece every so often."

Business has gone so well, so quickly, that his tattoo shop in East Palestine, Bulldog Custom Tattooing, is turning into a destination. Clients are beginning to pour in from hours away.

"I think my furthest distance that I had that somebody came in just for me was New Jersey. They came seven and a half hours," said Riehl.

"I'm an artist, so I'm very particular," said Richard Saxon from Detroit. "I was going to go to Ann Arbor, a guy who was phenomenal with it. And then I was going to go to Salvation Tattoo down in Miami. When I saw this work, it was untouchable."

All this, from a guy who doesn't even have a tattoo himself.

"They look at me and go, 'You don't look like a tattoo artist.' I'm ok with that. I'm ok with letting them know that we're not the normal shop," said Riehl.

Unconventional, but that's worked out just fine so far. Riehl and his team, taking tattoo art to a new level.

Bruce says, if he does get a tattoo, he'll probably go to one of the big-name artists in the U.S. to make it double as a learning experience.

If you want to see more of Bruce's work, check out Bulldog Custom Tattooing LLC on Facebook.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Troopers seize 71 pounds of pot, 26 pounds of hash on Ohio Turnpike

    Troopers seize 71 pounds of pot, 26 pounds of hash on Ohio Turnpike

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:00:35 GMT

    An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the found him driving a car that was carrying more than $1 million worth of pot and hash. Troopers stopped the car last week for improperly changing lanes last week along the Ohio Turnpike in Boston Township, Summit County. After a drug-sniffing canine indicated to troopers that there may be drugs in the car, a search was conducted. 

    More >>

    An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the found him driving a car that was carrying more than $1 million worth of pot and hash. Troopers stopped the car last week for improperly changing lanes last week along the Ohio Turnpike in Boston Township, Summit County. After a drug-sniffing canine indicated to troopers that there may be drugs in the car, a search was conducted. 

    More >>

  • East Liverpool officer recovering at home after accidental overdose

    East Liverpool officer recovering at home after accidental overdose

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-05-15 20:43:21 GMT
    The East Liverpool police officer who accidentally overdosed on suspected fentanyl after making an arrest this weekend is recovering at home.   Patrolman Chris Green is expected to return to work when he is feeling better.   The East Liverpool police chief tells 21 News additional charges will be filed against the two men who are suspected of dumping the white powdery substance in their car in an effort to conceal it prior to the stop. Fentanyl is a medication that is com...More >>
    The East Liverpool police officer who accidentally overdosed on suspected fentanyl after making an arrest this weekend is recovering at home.   Patrolman Chris Green is expected to return to work when he is feeling better.   The East Liverpool police chief tells 21 News additional charges will be filed against the two men who are suspected of dumping the white powdery substance in their car in an effort to conceal it prior to the stop. Fentanyl is a medication that is com...More >>

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown pressures President Trump to tackle unfair trade

    Sen. Sherrod Brown pressures President Trump to tackle unfair trade

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-05-15 20:37:31 GMT

    After talking tough on trade during his bid for the White House, Senator Sherrod Brown says it's time President Donald Trump gets started on making improvements to trade policies between the U.S. and China. Brown was joined by members of the United Steelworkers union Monday morning at the USW union hall in Niles where he outlined ideas on how to handle trade agreements. 

    More >>

    After talking tough on trade during his bid for the White House, Senator Sherrod Brown says it's time President Donald Trump gets started on making improvements to trade policies between the U.S. and China. Brown was joined by members of the United Steelworkers union Monday morning at the USW union hall in Niles where he outlined ideas on how to handle trade agreements. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms