Unconventional path for East Palestine tattoo artist

An Ohio man is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the found him driving a car that was carrying more than $1 million worth of pot and hash. Troopers stopped the car last week for improperly changing lanes last week along the Ohio Turnpike in Boston Township, Summit County. After a drug-sniffing canine indicated to troopers that there may be drugs in the car, a search was conducted.More >>
After talking tough on trade during his bid for the White House, Senator Sherrod Brown says it's time President Donald Trump gets started on making improvements to trade policies between the U.S. and China. Brown was joined by members of the United Steelworkers union Monday morning at the USW union hall in Niles where he outlined ideas on how to handle trade agreements.More >>
Four men charged in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that resulted in the 2013 death of a New York City college student have pleaded guilty in a Pennsylvania court to voluntary manslaughter. Fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun "Michael" Deng, a Baruch (buh-ROOK') College student. They then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles west of New York.More >>
The New Middletown Police Department is offering free bicycle helmets this month. The police department has been given 70 helmets from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The helmets are valuable to anyone who goes to the police department Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Pro Rider helmets are available in several sizes.More >>
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.More >>
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.More >>
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...More >>
The Youngstown State softball team's bid for its second Horizon League Championship and NCAA Regional Tournament berth came up short after a 6-3 loss to UIC in the tournament title game on Saturday afternoon at Flames Field.More >>
Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
