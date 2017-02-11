President Trump to visit the Valley Thursday

President Donald Trump is coming to the Mahoning Valley on Thursday, according to Dan Dickten, the Director for the Youngstown-Regional Airport.

Sources with information about the visit told our print partner The Vindicator that the president is coming to sign a bill that reverses a rule approved by the Barack Obama administration during the Democrat's final days as president to limit companies from dumping mining waste in streams.

Republicans, who control Congress, have said the "Stream Protection Rule" was over-regulation by Obama.

The details of the visit aren't finalized, but the preliminary plan is for Trump to come to the airport in Vienna to sign the bill and deliver a speech, the sources said.

It would be President Trump's first visit to the Valley as president.

He campaigned in the area three times last year including a rally on March 14, the day before the Republican primary, at Winner Aviation at the airport.

The president also visited Youngstown State University in August as well as the Canfield Fair in September during his campaign.

President Trump captured 52 percent of the vote in Ohio, compared to the 44 percent cast for Democrat Hillary Clinton,