President Trump to visit the Valley Thursday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

President Trump to visit the Valley Thursday

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
VIENNA, Ohio -

President Donald Trump is coming to the Mahoning Valley on Thursday, according to Dan Dickten, the Director for the Youngstown-Regional Airport.

Sources with information about the visit told our print partner The Vindicator that the president is coming to sign a bill that reverses a rule approved by the Barack Obama administration during the Democrat's final days as president to limit companies from dumping mining waste in streams.

Republicans, who control Congress, have said the "Stream Protection Rule" was over-regulation by Obama. 

The details of the visit aren't finalized, but the preliminary plan is for Trump to come to the airport in Vienna to sign the bill and deliver a speech, the sources said.

It would be President Trump's first visit to the Valley as president.

He campaigned in the area three times last year including a rally on March 14, the day before the Republican primary, at Winner Aviation at the airport.

The president also visited Youngstown State University in August as well as the Canfield Fair in September during his campaign.

President Trump captured 52 percent of the vote in Ohio, compared to the 44 percent cast for Democrat Hillary Clinton,

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YPD: Amount of cocaine in 9-year-old was 'off the chart'

    YPD: Amount of cocaine in 9-year-old was 'off the chart'

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-15 23:25:12 GMT

    Youngstown Police say they are treating the investigation into the cocaine overdose death of a 9-year-old child as a homicide. Police Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyk told 21 News on Monday that the amount of cocaine found in the system of McGuffey Elementary School student Marcus Lee as “off the chart”. 

    More >>

    Youngstown Police say they are treating the investigation into the cocaine overdose death of a 9-year-old child as a homicide. Police Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyk told 21 News on Monday that the amount of cocaine found in the system of McGuffey Elementary School student Marcus Lee as “off the chart”. 

    More >>

  • Ransomware attacks spreading across the globe

    Ransomware attacks spreading across the globe

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:39:16 GMT
    Malicious ransomware has been the source of recent headlines across the globe. The string of malicious software is known as "WannaCry" and has already infected close to 57 thousand computers impacting. "So you may have a lot of documents or images, those types of files are usually affected by the ransomware. It scrambles them so you can't access them anymore without some key to unlock it," says WFMJ Computer Resource Director Ken Sechrist.  You may not even ...More >>
    Malicious ransomware has been the source of recent headlines across the globe. The string of malicious software is known as "WannaCry" and has already infected close to 57 thousand computers impacting. "So you may have a lot of documents or images, those types of files are usually affected by the ransomware. It scrambles them so you can't access them anymore without some key to unlock it," says WFMJ Computer Resource Director Ken Sechrist.  You may not even ...More >>

  • Warren man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old girl

    Warren man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old girl

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:25:20 GMT
    Shawn CurrenceShawn Currence

    A grand jury in Trumbull County has found enough evidence to prosecute a Warren man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl. Shawn Currence, 29, was indicted Monday on five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. In addition to allegations that he had sexual contact with the teen, his is also accused of showing her obscene material. 

    More >>

    A grand jury in Trumbull County has found enough evidence to prosecute a Warren man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl. Shawn Currence, 29, was indicted Monday on five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. In addition to allegations that he had sexual contact with the teen, his is also accused of showing her obscene material. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms