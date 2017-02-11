Sheriff gives update on police involved shooting in Howland

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says two Howland police officers had no choice but to fire upon a man involved in a confrontation with them in the Giant Eagle parking lot Tuesday night.

At a news conference held on Saturday to update the investigation into the fatal shooting of Richard Latimer, Sheriff Monroe said that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Howland detectives were contacted to assist Weathersfield police in a homicide that had just occurred.

Authorities learned that the suspect in the homicide, 34-year-old Latimer of Girard, was going to be in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on East Market Street.

Once two of the officers were in the parking lot, they found the vehicle Weathersfield police had identified as the one belonging to Latimer.

Officers say found an armed man, later identified as Latimer.

Police said they asked several times for Latimer to drop the weapon, and said they had no choice but to use deadly force against him to protect themselves and the lives of innocent bystanders.

Medical assistance was given to Latimer, but he later died at the hospital.

Acting Howland Chief Jennifer Carr says the two officers involved in the shooting were the chief and assistant chief, who are both placed on administrative leave until the investigation has concluded.

Sheriff Monroe says the chief and his assistant were there assisting Howland Patrol operations.

Carr says the officers took all the safety precautions they could, but Latimer had to be apprehended.

"The officers did an outstanding job with what they had to work with, and they had split seconds to make decisions," said Sheriff Monroe.

Police responded to a Latimer's home the night before the incident, during domestic violence dispute with Latimer's wife.

Police were unable to apprehend him that night after he ran away on foot from officers.

The officers involved will need to be cleared through medical professionals before they can return to work.

The incident is still under investigation.

Howland police say they thank the community for their support as they go through this difficult time.

They also say that their prayers go out to the families involved and are asking for privacy to the officers and their loved ones.