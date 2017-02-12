Mother of wounded Masury teen recounts shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mother of wounded Masury teen recounts shooting

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Masury, Ohio -

The 14-year-old Masury boy who was shot in the stomach last Thursday remains in the hospital. 

His mother tells 21 News she's lucky her son is still alive. 

Brookfield School District student Michael Davis is now able to sit up in his hospital chair, following two surgeries after he was shot by 25- year-old Samual Sanford. 

Michael's mother Teri says her son went just a few blocks away to help a friend inside a home. 

When his son and his friends arrived at the home on the 500 block of Nellie Street, Sanford was in the apartment.  

She says after they had been in the home for a while, Sanford pointed a gun at Michael.

"Michael actually woke up from the first surgery and he was telling me the guy asked, 'Do you trust me?' and Michael pushed the gun to the side, trying to get the gun not pointed at him," said Davis. "The guy pulled the trigger and there was one in the chamber still."

"He literally was three miles away. I thought he was going to be safe because he is with his friends, you know. I don't want my kids to leave my house anymore. I don't want my kids to leave my side," said Davis. 

According to Brookfield Police Chief Dan Faustino, Sanford said he didn't know the gun was loaded.

Sanford in jail awaiting an arraignment this week in Trumbull County Eastern District Court on charges of felonious assault and receiving stolen property.

Michael Davis will undergo a third surgery this week and is expected to recover.
 

