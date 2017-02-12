Driver jailed for Brookfield crash that claimed life of West Mid - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver jailed for Brookfield crash that claimed life of West Middlesex man

Posted: Updated:
Robert Arms Robert Arms
WARREN, Ohio -

A Pennsylvania man has started serving a thirty day jail sentence for a traffic accident in Brookfield that claimed the life of a West Middlesex man.

Robert Arms, 38, of Tarentum, Pa., was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Friday after pleading no contest in December to one misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide,

Arms was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but the judge suspended 150 days of the sentence.  The court allowed Arms to delay the start of his sentence until this month.

Wayne Ayers of West Middlesex died a month after his semi-tractor trailer was struck by a LA-Z-BOY box truck that State Troopers say failed to yield along State Route 82 on February 24.

The box truck was being driven by Arms.

Arms and his passenger, James George, also of Tarentum, were both seriously injured according to the patrol.

The widow of the victim has filed a wrongful death suit alleging negligence and seeks damages from both Arms and George, as well as their employers, the truck rental agency, and LA-Z-BOY Inc.

In addition to the jail sentence, the court fined Arms $500 and suspended all but work driving privileges for one year.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

    Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:47:02 GMT
    Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.More >>
    Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.More >>

  • Beard bacteria in hospitals a growing concern

    Beard bacteria in hospitals a growing concern

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:00:19 GMT
    From the playoff beard to masculine mane's that are long enough to curl and style, facial hair is everywhere. Compared to beards, the clean shaven look is literally cleaner. A study published in Orthopedics medical journal in 2016 shows someone with a beard has 5X more"staph" bacteria than someone with a clean shaven face.   That bacteria has hospitals concerned. "in the past they never worried about that. They never worried about beards. Your hair has always be...More >>
    From the playoff beard to masculine mane's that are long enough to curl and style, facial hair is everywhere. Compared to beards, the clean shaven look is literally cleaner. A study published in Orthopedics medical journal in 2016 shows someone with a beard has 5X more"staph" bacteria than someone with a clean shaven face.   That bacteria has hospitals concerned. "in the past they never worried about that. They never worried about beards. Your hair has always be...More >>

  • Youngstown charter school teacher's future unclear after fight with student

    Youngstown charter school teacher's future unclear after fight with student

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:28:20 GMT
    Mark VroomanMark Vrooman

    A teacher with the Life Skills alternative school in Youngstown has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault involving one of his students. Teacher Mark Vrooman had to exchange his classroom for a courtroom on Tuesday after a fight with one of his students where witnesses say it was the teacher who took the first swing. 

    More >>

    A teacher with the Life Skills alternative school in Youngstown has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault involving one of his students. Teacher Mark Vrooman had to exchange his classroom for a courtroom on Tuesday after a fight with one of his students where witnesses say it was the teacher who took the first swing. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms