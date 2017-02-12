Driver jailed for Brookfield crash that claimed life of West Middlesex man

A Pennsylvania man has started serving a thirty day jail sentence for a traffic accident in Brookfield that claimed the life of a West Middlesex man.

Robert Arms, 38, of Tarentum, Pa., was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Friday after pleading no contest in December to one misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide,

Arms was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but the judge suspended 150 days of the sentence. The court allowed Arms to delay the start of his sentence until this month.

Wayne Ayers of West Middlesex died a month after his semi-tractor trailer was struck by a LA-Z-BOY box truck that State Troopers say failed to yield along State Route 82 on February 24.

The box truck was being driven by Arms.

Arms and his passenger, James George, also of Tarentum, were both seriously injured according to the patrol.

The widow of the victim has filed a wrongful death suit alleging negligence and seeks damages from both Arms and George, as well as their employers, the truck rental agency, and LA-Z-BOY Inc.

In addition to the jail sentence, the court fined Arms $500 and suspended all but work driving privileges for one year.