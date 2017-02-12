Shenango business expo helps quality of life in the area

Dozens of Mercer County businesses came together under one roof Saturday morning.

The Shenango Valley Business and Recreation Expo was held at the Park Inn by Raddison Sharon to partner different local businesses together to develop and promote the quality of life in the area.

Daffins Candies, Buhl Park and medical providers were just a few of the local vendors, some coming in as far as Pittsburgh.

The winter months are typically slow for business, and with two prominent businesses leaving the area earlier this year, organizers say it was the perfect time to have the event.

"This is a great time for businesses to get out there, for our community to learn about new businesses as well as come back out and support businesses they already go to," said Sherris Moreria, Executive Director of Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce. "It's just a great way to meet and greet everyone you know in your community, your business community."

This was the first expo the commerce held at the Madison in West Middlesex.

Officials say they plan to continue it in the future.