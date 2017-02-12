Euclid Avenue home in Youngstown catches fire for second time

May is foster care month. Tuesday night, dozens of foster parents got a well deserved night out as they were recognized for opening their homes and their hearts for children in Trumbull county. The need for foster parents in Trumbull has gone up 40% since 2014. Executive Director, Tim Schaffner says it's due to opiate addiction.More >>
An East Liverpool Police officer's brush with a potentially deadly drug won't sway him from continuing to perform his duty. Officer Chris Green was back on the job Tuesday, speaking with 21 News just days after he was accidentally exposed to an opiate many times more powerful than heroin. It was last week when Green was on the scene of a drug arrest where the two suspects allegedly tore open bags of drugs, allegedly in an attempt to destroy evidence.
From the playoff beard to masculine mane's that are long enough to curl and style, facial hair is everywhere. Compared to beards, the clean shaven look is literally cleaner. A study published in Orthopedics medical journal in 2016 shows someone with a beard has 5X more"staph" bacteria than someone with a clean shaven face. That bacteria has hospitals concerned. "In the past they never worried about that. They never worried about beards.
A teacher with the Life Skills alternative school in Youngstown has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault involving one of his students. Teacher Mark Vrooman had to exchange his classroom for a courtroom on Tuesday after a fight with one of his students where witnesses say it was the teacher who took the first swing.
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.
Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.
Oakland hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 7-5 victory in game one, and the Golden Grizzlies took game two 8-6 to sweep a doubleheader against the Youngstown State baseball team on Sunday at the Oakland Baseball Field.
Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and Tony Watson escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday.
Jason Kipnis, moved to the leadoff spot for the first time this season, was 4 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, and the Cleveland Indians woke up from an offensive slumber in an 8-3 victory over the Minnesota...
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.
