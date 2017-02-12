Euclid Avenue home in Youngstown catches fire for second time

Fire crews were called to a vacant house fire in Youngstown that sparked around 2:30 Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in the 300-block of Euclid Avenue off of Route 422.

When crews arrived, the porch was already heavily damaged, with smoke pouring out from the doors and windows.

Authorities tell 21 News that no one was living there at the time of the fire, but it was the second time this house has caught on fire in the last few weeks.

Youngstown fire officials say it could have been caused by a rekindling of growing mold in the home.