Fundraisers to help Youngstown shooting survivor

A community rallies around a woman violently shot three times during an attempted robbery in Youngstown.

Ellen Zban has been a familiar face volunteering for rescue groups, speaking up for animals in captivity, and people who can't speak for themselves. As a co-founder of Mahoning Valley Vegan, she is known throughout Northeast Ohio for promoting local vegan businesses.

When she was shot three times, including once in her face, outside her Powersdale home, friends immediately thought of ways to help.

Holly Justice, a co-founder of Mahoning Valley Vegan, said, "Ellen has always stepped up and has never hesitated to step up or offer her assistance to those in need, and now we want the community to return the favor and help her. A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up to help pay for her living expenses. She is unable to work while she has several surgeries and goes through rehabilitation. Whatever amount you can donate, Ellen is thankful. She wants to be thought of as a survivor who beat the odds, not as a victim. The Go-Fund-Me site can be found by searching for Ellen Zban Multiple Shot Victim."

At the SOAP Gallery in Youngstown, a gentle yoga, sound therapy, vegan fundraising brunch is being held. The brunch is set for February 19, 2017 at 11:00a.m. Marie Lallo-Wagner said, "You can reserve your spot through sonicpoweryoga.com or find information on the Mahoning Valley Vegan website. Ellen is going to require surgeries and physical therapy so she is not going to be able to return to work for awhile. We're looking to take some of the pressure off of her and ask the community to come out and support her."

The reward offered by a local rescue group has also increased. "If you want to help in other ways you can also make a donation to Canine Crusaders, an animal rescue group, and let them know you want to donate money for the reward," said Holly Justice. "Canine Crusaders and Ellen's family have teamed up to offer over $2,500 in reward money for the person that comes forward with information that leads to the capture of the individuals who shot Ellen," said Lallo-Wagner.

The shooting took place February 6, 2017 on Powersdale in Youngstown.

Mahoning Valley Vegan will continue to post information about upcoming fundraising events.

If you have information about the men who shot Zban call Youngstown Detectives at 330-742-8911.