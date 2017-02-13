Columbiana Coroner: No evidence of more dangerous flu season

The Columbiana County Coroner says there is no evidence that this year's flu season is any more dangerous than in other years, in spite of the death of two local children from suspected flu-related illnesses.

Seven-year-old Colton Williams died Saturday morning at the emergency room of East Liverpool City Hospital possibly from flu-related complications.

Officials are waiting on official results from an autopsy on the seven-year-old before it can confirmed if the flu caused the child's death.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported that three other children have died in the past two weeks from causes related to the flu, including a 6-year-old boy from Salem died who last month.

In addition, a 7-year-old girl in Fulton County and a 6-year-old girl in Cuyahoga County are among a total of 20 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported this season nationwide.

Columbiana County Coroner Dr. George Wilson issued a statement saying that although flu activity is increasing, this year does not seem to be any more virulent than in the past.

Dr. Wilson says pediatric deaths from the flu remain uncommon, in part because of the availability of vaccine and antivirals.

Fewer than 100 children have died from the flue in the years 2015 and 2016. Dr. Wilson says with Columbiana County's small population, the loss of the two children is more noticeable.

During last year’s flu season, there was one flu-associated pediatric death in Ohio, and 6 two years ago.

Early reports indicate that Influenza Type A is the cause of the pediatric deaths.

The coroner says that until the health department completes its investigation, people should utilize preventative measures such as vaccination, hand washing, cleanliness and staying home when sick.

Early treatment with antivirals can lessen the severity of the illness according to health officials.