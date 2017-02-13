State agents raid Warren bar for gambling - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State agents raid Warren bar for gambling

WARREN, Ohio -

State investigators have raided a Warren bar and charged two men with gambling offenses.

Responding to a complaint of illegal gambling, agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit raided Kracker Jacks, 3315 Youngstown Road SE on Saturday.

Authorities say the bar had an electronic video gambling device inside, was giving away alcohol as a prize, and held illegal raffle violations.

During the search court summons were issued against Don Flaminio, 60, of Warren, who faces five counts of gambling, operating a gambling house and possession of criminal tools.

Daniel Goddard, 42, of Warren is charged with two counts of gambling.

Flaminio and Goddard are scheduled to appear in Warren Municipal Court on February 22.

Administrative charges were issued against the bar's liquor permit for four counts of acquiring, possessing, controlling or operating a gambling device, operating a gambling house, and recklessly permitting public gaming.

Administrative charges will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission later.

Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspensions or revocation of the liquor permit.  

