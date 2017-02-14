Social media threat closes Warren G. Harding High School

Classes were canceled Tuesday at Warren G. Harding High school after a threat was made on social media.

Warren police and Warren City Schools are investigating a post on Facebook that was brought to their attention Monday night shortly after 9 p.m.

School Superintendent Steve Chiaro said classes will be canceled Tuesday for all students only at the high school. Staff and teachers are still being asked to report as a normal work day.

Chiaro said it was a Facebook rumor the district found out about around 9 p.m. The posted threatened of a shooting during "B lunch".

Monday and classes were canceled in an abundance of caution, but Chiaro expects the high school classes to resume on Wednesday.

"One of the areas we're trying to determine is if this is a local threat, or if this is simply a post from another town, in another time," Chiaro said.

Warren police detectives are working to track down the source of the threat.