Social media threat closes Warren G. Harding High School

While numerous Valley communities have banned medical marijuana businesses, at least one city is embracing the new opportunity. Wednesday night a marijuana cultivation company spoke to Campbell City Council. They are hoping they will get approval by the state to develop in Campbell. The former site of the Calex Plant could become the site of a new marijuana growing facility. OH- Gro, LLC. is hoping to transform the corner of Wilson Avenue and Coitsville Road into the Valleys fi
Little more than a shell is left after a three alarm fire roared through the Keystone Adolescent Center on in West Salem Township early Thursday. The State Fire Marshal is looking for the cause of the fire, which was reported just before midnight at the building which provides care and supervision for delinquent or dependent juveniles. Fire departments from surrounding Mercer County communities worked throughout the morning battling the flames at 270 Greenville Sharon Road.
Youngstown Police shut down a portion of the Madison Avenue Expressway for several hours Wednesday night after a deadly accident that occurred between Interstate 680 and Belmont Avenue. Officers say the motorcycle crashed in the eastbound lanes near the entrance to the Expressway from Crescent Street shortly after 6 p.m. Police on the scene say a female passenger on the motorcycle was killed, and a male driver was taken to the hospital.
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road
Bryce Harper belted his 13th home run, Ryan Zimmerman smacked a two-run double to add to his major league-leading RBI total and the Washington Nationals held off the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Tuesday night.
Andrew Kendrick hit his 16th home run of the season as the Youngstown State baseball team lost 13-6 to Kent State at Schoonover Stadium on Tuesday evening.
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 15, 2017.
