Liberty Township injection well plans moving forward

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Plans in Liberty Township are moving forward for the construction of an injection well.

Liberty Township Trustees say the construction of a proposed injection well off of Warner road would be placed on a wetland.

The construction site would also be near a historic home on the property. The drilling company, which is based in Uniontown, Ohio will now need to contact the Army Corps of Engineer for further inspection on the 170 acre property.

No word on a timetable of when construction of the well could be completed

