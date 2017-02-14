Drops of blood help identify Youngstown breaking & entering susp - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Drops of blood help identify Youngstown breaking & entering suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police arrested a man after his blood was found at the scene of a crime.

According to a police report, Derrick Slocum, 51, was arrested Monday at the Community Corrections of America building on Market Street in Youngstown.

Slocum had an active warrant for breaking and entering from an incident at a business last November.  According to the report, Northside Muffler was broken into by a person who entered through a window and left blood evidence behind.  The blood was linked to Slocum after lab testing.

About $1,000 was taken from the business.  After his arrest, Slocum was lodged in the Mahoning County Jail.

