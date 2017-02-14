AP Girls' Basketball Poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Newark (23)

22-0 230

2, W. Chester Lakota W.

20-2 200

3, Tol. Start

19-1 161

4, Can. GlenOak

18-1 152

5, Mason

19-3 120

6, New Carlisle Tecumseh

20-2 110

7, Solon

18-2 99

8, Dublin Coffman

19-2 59

9, Reynoldsburg

19-3 34

10, Tol. Notre Dame

18-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Can. Hoover 19. Cin. McAuley 13.

DIVISION II

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (19)

19-0 214

2, Kettering Alter (3)

20-2 192

3, Perry

17-2 128

4, Upper Sandusky

20-1 120

5, West Branch (1)

20-2 112

6, Tipp City Tippecanoe

19-3 102

7, Day. Carroll

18-4 84

8, Elyria Cath.

20-2 57

9, Trotwood-Madison

17-5 53

10, Shelby

19-1 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Howland 25. Poland 15. Cin. Mariemont 15. Clyde 14. Shaker Hts. Laurel 14. London 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (16)

22-0 198

2, Archbold (3)

20-0 172

3, Columbiana (2)

22-0 143

4, Cols. Africentric

19-3 119

5, Columbus Grove

18-1 93

6, Versailles

19-3 84

7, Waynesville

21-1 80

8, Findlay Liberty-Benton

18-2 60

(tie) Ft. Recovery

15-2 60

10, Gates Mills Gilmour (1)

16-5 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 18. W. Liberty-Salem 15. Coldwater 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (17)

20-1 198

2, New Madison Tri-Village (2)

20-1 158

3, Fairfield Christian

20-1 144

4, Waterford (1)

14-3 130

5, Minster

18-2 107

6, Jackson-Milton (1)

19-2 93

7, Ottoville

17-3 89

8, Arlington

19-3 78

9, Haviland Wayne Trace

18-2 46

10, Reedsville Eastern

19-3 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Norwalk St. Paul 18. Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 14. Jackson Center 13.