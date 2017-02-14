Classes resume at Harding following social media threat

Classes resume today as police work to determine the source of a threat found on social media that prompted classes to be cancelled at Warren G. Harding High School Tuesday.

Teachers were still asked to report to work despite the post that threatened of shooting during a lunch period. They were briefed by the district's superintendent at the start of their day.

The teacher's union president says once he learned about the nature of the threat and superintendent's plan, he was okay with the decision for staff to report to work.

"You eliminate "B" lunch, there's no shooting, because there are no kids in the building," Jeff Pegg said. "Having that explanation of why, I'm okay with that."

Warren police kept a presence outside the high school after the district learned about the threat at around 9 p.m. Monday night.

Pegg says some teachers were upset, but most were put at ease.

The president of the Ohio Education Association still questions the district's judgement.

"There is no contract language that provides for this situation however, we question the prudence of staff going to a building that is under a direct threat," OEA President Becky Higgins said in a statement to 21 News.

The district's superintendent says he consulted with police and city officials before making the decision to cancel classes. Superintendent Steve Chiaro says he's working with Warren detectives to determine the source of the threat and if it was aimed directly at the district.

"One of the areas we're trying to determine is if this is a local threat, or if this is simply a post from another town in another time," Chiaro said.

The only true local tie mentioned within the post that was shared throughout social media was the mention of "harding".

Chiaro says he will work with the city's law department and police to pursue charges if the threat was directed at his district.

"I don't believe it's fair for our students to have this kind of interruption in their day or disruption in their studies," he said

Warren Harding's Boys Basketball game against Ursuline is postponed until Wednesday, because of the threat.