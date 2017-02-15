Youngstown Sheet & Tube Supreme Court case cited in travel ban legal battle

The Mahoning Valley continues to be in the national spotlight when it comes to politics. In the legal fight to defend President Donald Trump's travel ban, the administration's lawyer has cited the Youngstown steel seizure case to back up their argument.

A landmark Supreme Court decision dealing with Youngstown's steel mills in the 1950s, is front and center in the legal arguments over President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order.

"One of the most famous cases ever decided involving presidential power or the limits of presidential power," described YSU Department of Politics and International Relations Chair Paul Sracic.

The Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer case began during the Korean War in 1952 when a nationwide steel strike was looming.

In the name of national defense, President Harry Truman took over most of the steel mills but the Supreme Court ultimately ruled that his executive order was illegal.

The most memorable part of the case is not the majority opinion but a concurring opinion from Justice Robert Jackson, who agreed with the outcome but had a different reasoning behind it. Justice Jackson came up with a three part test to determine if the president has acted within the president's constitutional authority.

"It's the first thing courts always look at when a president does something they look at the framework from Youngstown Sheet and Tube," explained Sracic.

The legal precedent is if Congress has given the power to the president, then his power is strongest.

If Congress has been silent, the president has to rely on his own powers and shared powers with Congress

If Congress opposes the action, then the president is at his weakest.

President Trump's administration argued before Federal District Court Judge James Robart in Seattle that this case supports Trump's authority to halt the refugee program and prohibit the entry of immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Michelle Bennett, a lawyer for the Department of Justice said "here we have the president acting pursuant to power that Congress gave him, which means under the Youngstown steel seizure case, he's acting at the apex of his power."

The administration cited the source of President Trump's power from Congress in the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act. Bennett brought up the statute that allows the president to suspend the entry of certain immigrants or class of immigrants when he finds it would be detrimental to the U.S.

However, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 could contradict this power because it prevents discrimination based upon nationality for visas.

"If you decided that the more recent statute, which is not quite as clear actually as the older statute, if that contradicts the older statue then you could argue that Congress has said no the president can't do this and the president has acted. So then you're in the situation in Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer where the president's power is lowest and that was the situation Truman found himself in," said Sracic.

It is unclear what the future looks like for the immigration ban, which was suspended by Judge Robart and upheld by a federal appeals court.

According to the Associated Press, President Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said "every single court option" is on the table. President Trump has also talked about signing a new executive order.

No matter the outcome, the case is a legacy Mahoning County's Democratic party chair Dave Betras said solidifies the area's spot in history.

"Everyone just says oh we're just Youngstown but we are always somehow involved in presidential politics and this is just another example of how important the Mahoning Valley is, was and will continue to be," he commented.

Sracic said that the way the Youngstown case got its name is a bit of an accident. There were many steel companies involved and it just so happened Youngstown Sheet & Tube was at the top of the list.