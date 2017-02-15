Kasich to visit Germany, England during European trip

Picket lines went up Friday afternoon at the AT&T call center on South Avenue in Boardman as members of the Communication Workers of America joined 40,000 other workers around the nation on a three-day strike. The strike got underway when the 3 pm deadline passed without the union and company reaching agreement on a new labor contract to replace one that expired in February.More >>
An appeals court on Friday struck down a Federal Aviation Administration rule that required owners of drones used for recreation to register their craft. The ruling was a victory for hobbyists and a setback for the FAA, which cited safety concerns as it tried to tighten regulation of the fast-growing army of drone operators.More >>
Drivers won't see too much construction on the Ohio turnpike this summer, as long as they stick to the eastern portion of the toll road. During a stop in New Springfield on Friday, Turnpike Executive Director Randy Cole said the majority of the construction will be in the western half of the state this season. Cole also told 21 News he doesn't expect any major jumps in toll costs.More >>
Don't be surprised if you're seeing a lot of silver on the valley highways this weekend. Nearly a hundred aluminum Airstream trailers are gathering for a rally. For some people it's just a way of life. Traveling the roads and discovering something new and doing it all in their Airstream. The Wally Byam Caravan Club is having their regional rally at the Canfield Fairgrounds this weekend.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address three college commencements this month, including Notre Dame and the Naval Academy. But his first commencement speech will be Saturday at Grove City College, a small liberal arts and conservative christian school in Mercer County. While many are calling it a very special day, others are saying his invitation is inappropriate and are planning a resistance protest march. The appearance by the Vice President is expected...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 17, 2017.More >>
LeBron James had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to...More >>
Gerrit Cole shut down the best offense in the majors, holding the Washington Nationals to three hits in seven innings to win for the first time in a month as the Pittsburgh Pirates eased to a 6-1 victory Wednesday...More >>
Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer - his third homer in two days - and Alex Cobb controlled Cleveland over seven as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Indians 7-4 on Wednesday to complete their most successful road...More >>
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
