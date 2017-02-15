Kasich to visit Germany, England during European trip

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich is headed to Europe for a series of economic development and policy discussions with corporate CEOs and world leaders.

The Republican governor leaves Thursday for stops in Germany and England.

Spokesman Jim Lynch says Kasich was invited to join a bipartisan congressional delegation led by Republican Sen. John McCain, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, at the Munich Security Conference.

Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are also expected to attend.

Kasich also plans business meetings in London seeking new development for Ohio in the fields of advanced manufacturing, energy, finance and automotive technology.

The trip continues a pattern of out-of-state travel by Kasich, a 2016 GOP presidential contender.

