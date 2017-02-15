Youngstown City Council approves funding for aesthetic improvements

Youngstown City Council authorized funding to repair roads and rehabilitate vacant homes Wednesday. Also approved by members, an amendment that stiffens the penalty for littering cigarette butts or chewing gum.

Nearly $1.5 million was approved by Youngstown City Council Wednesday to repair what council members say are some of the worst roads in Youngstown.

Council unanimously approved the state dollars to pave six main streets this summer.

The total cost of the project is $1.7 million. Mayor John McNally said that the rest of the money will come from the city's auto license fee.

Mayor John McNally said that the city can't resurface every bumpy road but after meeting with members of council six main streets will be paved this summer. "We think these are probably the roads that need it the most right now, " the Mayor said.

Bears Den Road between Industrial and McCollum is on the list and that's welcome news for Mike's Prestige Detailing, a place owner Mike Sodomora said customers bring their vehicles to look their very best.

"It takes a beating around here. I always see the guys patching the holes but the next thing you know the potholes are coming back up again," said Sodomora. McCollum Road will be resurfaced between Schenley and Belle Vista.

One homeowner on McCollum said that the road is so bad it has been damaging vehicles. "We had come home the other day and a young girl, her tire was in our front yard from hitting one of those potholes," Star Johnson said.

The other projects are:

Oak Street from Lamar Ave. to Jacobs Road

Early Road from Cornwall to East High Street

Logan Avenue between Lauderdale and Wick

Gibson Street from Dewey to Palmer.

"These projects will start in July because they are largely funded by state dollars and the state fiscal year starts after July first," said McNally.



The mayor said in a separate project, the city and county will resurface a large portion of Meridian Road.

More money will go towards fighting blight in the city. Council authorized $1.5 million for the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC). Councilman Mike Ray said that the vote was 6-1. Councilwoman Anita Davis was the only no vote.

McNally said that the money will help YNDC rehab about 10 more homes a year and provide home improvement services to those with low to moderate incomes.

Council unanimously passed an amendment to stiffen penalties for tossing a cigarette butt or spitting out gum on a street or sidewalk.

Council added cigarette butts and gum to the litter ordinance.

Littering is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months behind bars and a fine up to $1,000 or both.



