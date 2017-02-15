Coroner identifies body found on Youngstown's East Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner identifies body found on Youngstown's East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A body discovered on Youngstown's East Side has been identified as that of a missing Youngstown teenager.

The Mahoning County Coroner says 17-year-old Savon Williams died of a single gunshot would of the head.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

The teen's body was discovered by passers-by on a vacant lot at Wardle and Dudley Avenues Tuesday afternoon.

Williams had been missing since Thursday evening according to family members.

Police and the coroner continue to investigate.

