Coroner identifies body found on Youngstown's East Side

A body discovered on Youngstown's East Side has been identified as that of a missing Youngstown teenager.

The Mahoning County Coroner says 17-year-old Savon Williams died of a single gunshot would of the head.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

The teen's body was discovered by passers-by on a vacant lot at Wardle and Dudley Avenues Tuesday afternoon.

Williams had been missing since Thursday evening according to family members.

Police and the coroner continue to investigate.