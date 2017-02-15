Added sugar should account for no more than 10% of daily calories

There are so many foods and drinks that people enjoy regularly that are full of sugar. In fact, over the last 30 years, Americans have steadily consumed more and more added sugar. Sugar can taste good and naturally occurring sugars can be good for us. However, too many added sugars can have the opposite effect.

"With Valentine's Day, with Easter, other holidays. It is ok to splurge and indulge a little bit, not to tell the kids not too much for those special days, but overall it is all about balance," said Dr. James Kravec with Mercy Health.

According to the American Heart Association, added sugars account for more than 13% of calories per day in the US. The recommendations is that they account for no more than 10%. In the US, beverages, snacks and sweets are the major sources of added sugar in diets.

"Many other things have sugars in them even though you think they are healthy. So, really looking at the labels is most important," said Dr. Kravec.

Dr. Kravec encourages people to remember the rules of four when calculating their own added sugar intake. Once you calculate 10% of your daily calories, divide that figure by four to get daily sugar grams. You can divide that figure by four to get daily teaspoons.