Mother of Youngstown murder victim says son was with 'wrong crowd'

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A mother is heartbroken after learning a body discovered Tuesday on Youngstown's east side was her only son.

"That's my baby and I want him back," said Shenell Echols. "That's my baby. He's not no bad kid."

Echols shared with 21 News pictures of her son 17 year-old Savon Williams. She says he was a good kid but became mixed up with the wrong crowd.

"I never got to tell him I love him and usually I asked him 'what is you doing, where is you about to go' and that day I didn't and I feel bad and I feel like it is my fault," said Echols. "I want to say sorry to him because I wasn't there for him." 

Williams was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area off of Wardle Avenue. The coroner says he died from a single gun shot wound to the head.

His mother believes he had been lured to meet girls.

"Two girls set them up to come to where they was at, they not thinking they going to get into nothing. they think they're going to meet girls and when they get there it's a whole bunch of guys, they start fighting," said Echols.

So far, police have given very little detail as to what may have happened. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Williams mother feels too many young lives are being lost on the street.

"It's hard, it's very hard because you try to tell them one thing and they still do the other," said Echols.

All she wants now is justice for her son.

"They catch who did it, that's what's going to give me peace because I want to know what for because it couldn't have been that serious to take his life," said Echols.
 

