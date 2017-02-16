East Liverpool hit-and-run caught on video

Police in East Liverpool are asking the public if they can help identify and locate a car involved in a hit and run accident.

Investigators are distributing video showing a car driving off River Road, then striking a guardrail and a pole.

The impact was so great, it shook the surveillance camera that captured the accident on video.

The car, which kept on driving, should have a lot of front end damage.

The guardrail and the pole were both knocked over during the crash near the Broadway Wharf shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police followed a trail of fluid as far as Mulberry Street before losing track of the vehicle.

According to the police report, the car may be newer model car with a honeycomb grill.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call East Liverpool Police at 330-385-1234.