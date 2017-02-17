Valley healthcare officials 'optimistic' about CHS move

It won't be long after winter turns to spring that four local hospitals could be under new ownership.

Steward Health Care System announced Thursday that they've signed an Asset Purchase Agreement to take over eight Community Health System hospitals.

Here in the Valley, that includes: Northside, Trumbull Memorial, Hillside Rehabilitation and Sharon Regional.

According to documents sent to hospital employees and obtained by 21 News, ValleyCare, which manages three of the four hospitals, says "all active employees in good standing at the time of the transaction close will be hired."

Included in the email to employees a document highlights Steward Health Care's "new model of health care" and says the company has an "exceptional track record of turning around local health care systems that have experienced significant financial and quality challenges."

President of Northside's Nurses Union, Laurie Hornburger, says they're optimistic for change. Although like CHS, Steward is a for-profit company.

"That's always a concern, yes, so hopefully we'll be able to work with them and grow for the community," said Hornburger.



"I think the grey cloud that was looming over the uncertainty of the hospital's future in Trumbull County is now lifted," said Dr. James LaPolla Jr. of Trumbull Memorial Hospital. "I personally feel optimistic that this is a good match for the physicians, the community and the patients of Trumbull County."