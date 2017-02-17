Police: Homeless man makes second attempt to rob Niles bank

Niles police say they caught a man trying to rob the same bank for a second time in less than a month.

Police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Marsh on Thursday following an attempted robbery at the Chemical Branch on Youngstown Warren Road.

Bank employees called police at around 4 p.m., saying a masked man was attempting to get into the branch after it had already closed for the day.

The suspect left the bank but with the help of a description from witnesses, police were able to capture Marsh on Route 46.

Police say Marsh was carrying a nail gun which had been painted black.

He was also wearing two articles of clothing that matched those worn during a January 20th robbery at the same bank.

Detectives who interviewed Marsh say he admitted robbing the same bank in the earlier holdup.

Marsh, who is homeless, was arraigned Friday in Niles Municipal Court on a charge of robbery.

Bond for Marsh was set at $10,000 and his next court hearing is scheduled for February 27.