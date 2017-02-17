Task proves too big for Warren scrap thief

Criminals who steal air conditioners, copper pipe and wire to sell as scrap have sometimes been known to be determined if not desperate.

Some scrap thieves have even been electrocuted trying to steal live wires.

A would-be thief in Warren took on a big job Thursday, but left empty handed.

Police say workers arriving at the Ohio Edison substation on Summit Street NW found that someone had cut through the chain link fence.

Officers believe the intruder was interested in stealing an industrial breaker that workers had removed the day before.

But the electrical device was still where the workers had left it.

According to Ohio Edison spokesperson Mark Durbin, the breaker weighs approximately one ton.

In addition, the breaker does not contain any copper, which is usually why electrical equipment is stolen.

“Stealing electrical equipment is both highly dangerous and highly illegal,” says Durbin. “We plan to prosecute to the full extent of the law.”

Durbin says that not only are metal thieves stealing from the company, but they are stealing from all Ohio Edison customers in the Warren area who pay to help maintain the electric system.