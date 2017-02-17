Task proves too big for Warren scrap thief - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Task proves too big for Warren scrap thief

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Criminals who steal air conditioners, copper pipe and wire to sell as scrap have sometimes been known to be determined if not desperate.

Some scrap thieves have even been electrocuted trying to steal live wires.

A would-be thief in Warren took on a big job Thursday, but left empty handed.

Police say workers arriving at the Ohio Edison substation on Summit Street NW found that someone had cut through the chain link fence.

Officers believe the intruder was interested in stealing an industrial breaker that workers had removed the day before.

But the electrical device was still where the workers had left it.

According to Ohio Edison spokesperson Mark Durbin, the breaker weighs approximately one ton.

In addition, the breaker does not contain any copper, which is usually why electrical equipment is stolen.

“Stealing electrical equipment is both highly dangerous and highly illegal,” says Durbin. “We plan to prosecute to the full extent of the law.”

Durbin says that not only are metal thieves stealing from the company, but they are stealing from all Ohio Edison customers in the Warren area who pay to help maintain the electric system.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:50:30 GMT

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

  • UPDATE

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:11:02 GMT

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    The Latest: Trump asks Mideast to extinguish extremism

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:55:24 GMT
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    Trump begins day of meetings with Arab leaders with the King of Bahrain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms