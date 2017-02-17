Steward Health Care hosts meetings with ValleyCare employees

The company buying ValleyCare and Sharon Regional Health System met with medical staff and employees of ValleyCare on Friday. Meetings were held between Steward Health Care officials and employees of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Northside Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation.

"That's a good start to making a smooth transition to a new system," said Youngstown Mayor John McNally.

Mayor McNally was made aware of the pending sale on Thursday afternoon. So far, he says he's heard positive feedback about the new owners.

According to the Steward Health Care's website, the organization is a community-based health care system that's been recognized as a leader in integrated health care.

"I am cautiously optimistic, I think is the word a lot of people are using, that this is a good transaction for our entire community," said Mayor McNally.

Mayor McNally has heard Steward Health Care doesn't have plans to close any of local hospitals. He hopes to learn more about their intentions when he talks with officials next week.

"We want to see jobs continue. We want to see patients being treated there. We want to see physicians working there and everybody else that is included in the hospital system," said Mayor McNally.

The sale of eight CHS hospitals to Steward Health Care is expected to be finalized during the second quarter of this year. At that point, Steward Health Care is expected to release more details about its plans for the Valley.