Got geese? Now is the time to scare them away

Their population is booming and they are becoming a big problem in parks and also in people's backyards.

Canada Geese have even altered their migration to be permanent Ohio residents.

They sure are nice to look at, but if you own property next to water, what they leave behind isn't so pretty.

One goose defecates once every half hour and that means three pounds of feces everyday from just one goose.

So if you want to get Canada geese out of your yard for the entire year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says now is the time to make your move.

"This is a great time to get rid of geese right now. They are looking for open water to begin their nesting season. So anyone who has property butting up to water they really need to start to harass geese off their property," said Ryan Jackson of ODNR.

ODNR says starting now homeowners should harass geese twice a day through the end of March, once in the morning and once in the evening.

You can just chase them away or buy special noisemakers to scare them off.

And don't make it easy for them to want to come back either. Allow some growth along the water's edge.

"When there's no growth of grass or anything from your yard to the water line, the geese can come in and out very easily. Putting structures up, small trees, a strip of grass buffer will prevent geese from coming in easily," said Jackson.

If you take steps now to scare them away they will probably not come back for the rest of the year. If you wait until they start to mate and nest, which is early April, they'll be here to stay.