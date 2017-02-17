Second suspect convicted of taking part in Youngstown shooting death

A jury has convicted a Youngstown man on charges stemming from a murder on the city's South Side.

After deliberations that lasted for all of Friday afternoon, 21-year-old Jason Heard was found guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit attempted murder.

Heard was one of three suspects accused of killing 33 year-old Thomas Owens, who was found shot in the head inside a car on West Myrtle Avenue in Youngstown in November 2015.

Four other people were injured in that shooting.

Leonard Savage, 22, has already been sentenced to 25 years-to-life after being convicted of complicity to commit aggravated murder and complicity to commit felonious assault for his part in the shooting.

Twenty-five-year-old Jawon Hymes faces a March trial on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

Heard will be sentenced later.