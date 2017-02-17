Learning more about the Boston-based company taking over four Va - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Learning more about the Boston-based company taking over four Valley hospitals

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

We're learning more about the physician-led company preparing to take over four local hospitals.

On the surface, Steward Health Care System appears to have a promising reputation.

According to the company's website, they have 3,000 doctors, 24 urgent care locations and ten hospitals.

The Boston Globe reports that the company is Massachusetts largest for-profit hospital operator and the move to take over eight hospitals from Community Health System will be it's first out-of-state purchase that will double its size.

The article isn't Boston Globe's first report on the company.

In 2013, the paper reported "Steward Health Care System is already a force for change."

According to a document sent to local hospital employees and obtained by 21 News: "Steward has perfected a new model of health care service delivery that increases patient access, improves quality, and lowers costs."

The document said the company took over Massachusetts-based Caritas Christi Health System in 2010 and "completed a historic turnaround."

In 2015, the company reported an operating profit of $131 million after nearly one billion dollars in investment.

Only time will tell what this means for the Valley but, 21 News has gathered a sense from talking with local officials, nurses and doctors that they're cautiously optimistic.
 

RELATED COVERAGE:

Staff to meet with company buying ValleyCare and Sharon Regional Health System

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Canfield native fulfilling big dreams on reality show "Little Women of Dallas"

    Canfield native fulfilling big dreams on reality show "Little Women of Dallas"

    Monday, May 22 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-22 04:53:57 GMT

    If your watching the Lifetime Channel you might catch a Valley woman staring in a reality show. Tiffani Chance, a 2013 Canfield High School graduate, is now a television star.  "I have dreamed of this ever since I was a little kid and now my dream is in reality. I'm living it," said Chance.  The 22 year old is part of the reality show Little Women of Dallas. The show follows the lives of little women living in a big city. "It's basically like a Real Housewi...

    More >>

    If your watching the Lifetime Channel you might catch a Valley woman staring in a reality show. Tiffani Chance, a 2013 Canfield High School graduate, is now a television star.  "I have dreamed of this ever since I was a little kid and now my dream is in reality. I'm living it," said Chance.  The 22 year old is part of the reality show Little Women of Dallas. The show follows the lives of little women living in a big city. "It's basically like a Real Housewi...

    More >>

  • WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    WFMJ awarded 7 honors from the Associated Press

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:50:30 GMT

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

    WFMJ was awarded two first place awards and five second place awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors; the most of any broadcast station in the Valley.

    More >>

  • UPDATE

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Endangered missing Warren man found

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:11:02 GMT

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>

    Authorities are searching for an 89-year-old Warren man who has been missing since early Saturday morning.  The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and sent to surrounding states including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.  Police say Donald James Baier went missing around 5 a.m. when he left his residence on Wheelock Drive and hasn't returned. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms