Learning more about the Boston-based company taking over four Valley hospitals

We're learning more about the physician-led company preparing to take over four local hospitals.

On the surface, Steward Health Care System appears to have a promising reputation.

According to the company's website, they have 3,000 doctors, 24 urgent care locations and ten hospitals.

The Boston Globe reports that the company is Massachusetts largest for-profit hospital operator and the move to take over eight hospitals from Community Health System will be it's first out-of-state purchase that will double its size.

The article isn't Boston Globe's first report on the company.

In 2013, the paper reported "Steward Health Care System is already a force for change."

According to a document sent to local hospital employees and obtained by 21 News: "Steward has perfected a new model of health care service delivery that increases patient access, improves quality, and lowers costs."

The document said the company took over Massachusetts-based Caritas Christi Health System in 2010 and "completed a historic turnaround."

In 2015, the company reported an operating profit of $131 million after nearly one billion dollars in investment.

Only time will tell what this means for the Valley but, 21 News has gathered a sense from talking with local officials, nurses and doctors that they're cautiously optimistic.



RELATED COVERAGE: