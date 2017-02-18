Salem company to construct new fire station in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Salem company to construct new fire station in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

After a Boardman Trustees meeting Friday afternoon, a Salem company was chosen to construct the new Boardman Fire Station.

J. Herbert Construction will build the new structure on Market Street and Stadium Drive, located by Boardman Middle School.

By moving the building from 224 to Market, Boardman's Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says they'll be able to respond to the south side of Boardman 60 seconds faster.

 Chief Pitzer also says the station will have more features than their current building, including a training tower and a gear storage room.

"This was very important. We've known for many years that we need a new fire station. The existing fire station is almost 100 years old," said Pitzer. "We've had a lot of problems with that building with mold sewage backup in the basement."

They're hoping to break ground in March and finish the project by the end of the year.

