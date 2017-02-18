Three fire departments douse flames of North Jackson Twp. home

Two children who police say were shot by their mother in Ohio last week have died.More >>
A Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home has appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A resolution has been reached in the case of a Warren teenager accused of killing her father while he slept.Bresha Meadows accepted a plea of "true" before a juvenile judge in Trumbull county Monday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.In juvenile court proceedings, a plea of true is similar to a guilty plea.
Prosecutors, attorneys and people across the Cincinnati region have had six months to analyze and debate the hung jury result in the murder trial of a white police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man.
Gas prices have risen around Ohio in the past week and are now on par with the national average.
Avery Bradley's 3-pointer dropped in with less than a second left and the Boston Celtics, blown out in the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals and playing without star Isaiah Thomas, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 8-7 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.
Diego Fagundez scored two goals in 10 minutes and the New England Revolution rallied from an early deficit to beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Sunday.
Chad Kuhl and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates scratched out the only run of a rainy game Sunday when David Freese was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final.
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Graduation caps weren't the only things flying at one high school commencement in Tennessee after some adults in the audience started throwing punches.
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.
