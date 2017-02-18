Three fire departments douse flames of North Jackson Twp. home

A house fire in North Jackson Township caught the attention of several local fire departments Friday night.

The fire started at a unoccupied house on New Road around 7 p.m.

Crews from Jackson, Lordstown and Ellsworth helped put out the flames.

When crews arrived on scene, they found no fire hydrants nearby, and the house was already fully engulfed from the basement to the roof.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if an investigation is pending.