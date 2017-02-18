Hubbard street blocked by police during investigation

Several law enforcement agencies blocked the entrance into Triangle Drive in Hubbard Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Patrol told 21 News it may be because of a warrant being served due to criminal activity within the residence.

Several Ohio State Patrol vehicles left the scene at 752 Triangle Drive with lights and sirens.

Hubbard police and Mahoning Valley Task Force were also called to aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Watch 21 News at six for more details.