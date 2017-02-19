Fraternity members break down stereotypes at national convention - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fraternity members break down stereotypes at national convention in Youngstown

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
 Partying is portrayed as being synonymous with fraternities.

However, leaders of Alpha Phi Delta, who came to Youngstown State University Saturday for a national convention, say they are proud to be part of the Greek system.

They emphasize there have been no sexual assaults or rapes reported in its 116-year history.

"An incident like this would be automatic expulsion. We would close the chapter," said National Phi Delta President Jim Miller.

Fraternity members tell 21 News they began addressing issues decades ago and are proactive, working to screen pledges that don't have the character they look for. 

"At our fraternity, we don't take situations like that lightly at all, and try to make sure any pledges like that don't make it into our chapters," said Ryan Seastrom, Alpha Phi Delta District Governor in Colorado. 

They also provide training about use of alcohol and what is acceptable and unacceptable behavior.

"We don't want those kinds of people who have those attitudes towards women," said Joe Bell of APD. "Yes, we are a society of men, but that means being a gentleman."

Members also point out their chapters are active in their communities, raising money to fight cancer, ALS, for water wells in poverty stricken countries and more.

"We are not always about partying. We are about a community helping others," said David Markowski of APD New York.

All the men take exception with a 2014 study that states fraternity brothers are three times more likely to commit rape than other men on campus. 

They recognize it is a problem on some campuses with some fraternities, but not theirs. 

They cite other statistics. 

"Studies have shown men and women who belong to the Greek community are 80 percent more likely to contribute their colleges. They are more likely to come back for homecoming," said Miller. "We pride ourselves. We are the highest academically rated fraternity in the nation."

Ray Mancini and former YSU coach Dominic Rosselli are members of this fraternity.

