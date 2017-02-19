Cleveland couple pleads not guilty after child overdoses - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cleveland couple pleads not guilty after child overdoses

CLEVELAND (AP) - A suburban Cleveland couple whose child overdosed on heroin and survived have pleaded not guilty to child endangering and drug possession charges.

The boy was resuscitated and rushed to a hospital from his Berea home Jan. 11 after his father called 911 and reported that the child had stopped breathing. Cleveland.com reports hospital staff found a baggie of heroin and prescription pills tucked in the boy's sock.

There were conflicting reports about the boy's age on whether he is 7 or 8.

Police say the boy's father admitted using drugs earlier in the day. The parents, both 31, were arrested at the hospital.

They entered their pleas Friday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

