Body found burned 'beyond recognition' on Youngstown's East Side

Detectives searched for clues at the Josephine Ave. crime scene Detectives searched for clues at the Josephine Ave. crime scene
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police detectives say they are investigating a homicide after a body was found on the East Side of the city.

Police and an investigator from the Mahoning County Coroner's office were called out after firefighters found the body inside a burning S-U-V on Josephine Avenue at around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Investigators tell 21 News the body was burned beyond recognition.

Authorities have not released information on the cause of death.

Detectives are still investigating the discovery of a body found last Tuesday on nearby Wardle Avenue.

The coroner said that Savon Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the head.  Williams' death was ruled a homicide.

