Body found burned 'beyond recognition' on Youngstown's East Side

Detectives searched for clues at the Josephine Ave. crime scene

Youngstown police detectives say they are investigating a homicide after a body was found on the East Side of the city.

Police and an investigator from the Mahoning County Coroner's office were called out after firefighters found the body inside a burning S-U-V on Josephine Avenue at around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Investigators tell 21 News the body was burned beyond recognition.

Authorities have not released information on the cause of death.

Detectives are still investigating the discovery of a body found last Tuesday on nearby Wardle Avenue.

The coroner said that Savon Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Williams' death was ruled a homicide.

