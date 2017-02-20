Teen, 16, shot to death in Pittsburgh courtyard

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating the shooting death of a teenager in Pittsburgh.

Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to a courtyard in the Northview Heights neighborhood and found the victim.

Paramedics transported the youth to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of gunshot injuries shortly before midnight.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified him as 16-year-old Derrick Brown of Arnold.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.