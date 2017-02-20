Judge: Columbiana County should be allowed to pursue embezzled millions

A judge is recommending that Columbiana County be allowed to collect a more than $20-million dollar judgment to repay funds embezzled from the county by the son of late county treasurer Ardele Strabala.

Magistrate Judge David Ruiz signed a recommendation that would revive a dormant court judgment levied against Stephen Strabala in 1995 when a federal judge sentenced him to nine years in prison.

The younger Strabala was convicted on charges of embezzlement and wire fraud for secretly investing taxpayer funds for his father.

In 2007, Stephen Strabala agreed to pay $275.00 per month until he fully reimbursed the county for what was then $4,785,135 in embezzled funds.

Some of Strabala's property was sold to help pay the judgment against him. He stopped making payments in 2011.

County Prosecutor Robert Herron filed the motion to revive the judgment, which with annual interest of 7.34% still accruing, has now grown to $20,461,642.

Diaz rejected Strabala's arguments that the statute of limitations has passed, saying that under the law at the time of Strabala's conviction, the county would still have had until February 15, 2021 to file its motion.

Strabala has two weeks to respond to the recommendation, or he will waive his right to file an appeal.