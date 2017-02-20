Chamber to help attract new businesses to Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Chamber to help attract new businesses to Niles

NILES, Ohio -

As the city of Niles works to pull itself out of a financial crisis, city leaders have enlisted some expert help to look for ways to attract new businesses and expand existing ones.

The city has contracted with the Regional Chamber to provide customized economic development services.

Under the terms of the one-year, $30,000 contract, the Chamber will provide services that focus on economic development.

The services include identifying new land and buildings to market, and organizing a tour to bring greater national and international exposure to the city.

"Now that we have shored up our finances for the short term, we need to develop long-term economic growth," said Niles Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia

After months of discussion, Niles City Council approved a financial recovery plan for the city in December.

Leaders hope the plan will get the city out of the red and lay the foundation for financial stability in the future.

The plan includes funds for maintenance in the water department, including installation of water meters and new fire hydrants.

It also sets up an account to save money for replacement of aging fire trucks and police cruisers, and an evaluation of how much it is costing the city for upkeep of its buildings.

