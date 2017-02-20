Former Farrell cop faces Wednesday hearing on criminal charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Farrell cop faces Wednesday hearing on criminal charges

GREENVILLE, Pa. -

A former Farrell police officer faces a hearing this week on prostitution, tampering with evidence and other charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday in district court in Greenville for 27-year-old Tyler Valimont, who is also a former Stoneboro police chief.

Valimont is charged with official oppression during a search, two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence, obstructing the enforcement of law, and patronizing prostitutes.

Investigators say Valimont was on duty as a Farrell police officer on November 7, when he allegedly met behind a dentist's office with a prostitute he had contacted through the online classified website, backpage.com.

A state police investigator says the encounter was cut short when another Farrell officer drove near them while on routine patrol.

The 27-year-old prostitute told investigators that she knew officer Valimont from a past encounter when he paid her $80 for sex.

She says that during the November incident, Valimont sent her repeated text messages of a sexual nature over a six hour period, threatening her with arrest if she failed to respond.

The woman says Valimont also instructed her to delete the text messages.

In Valimont's report on the incident, he claimed he met with the woman in an attempt to develop a confidential informant.

However, the investigation concluded that Valimont failed to conduct even the most basic police functions, such as checking the woman's ID, vehicle registration plate, radio his location to headquarters, or take any notes.

In addition, Valimont's report contained false information about the location, timing and other details about the encounter.

The woman told investigators that Valimont had instructed her to not to release her telephone records and not to speak to investigators.

According to the complaint, telephone records and other evidence confirms the woman's account of what happened, including a September 12, 2016 incident where Valimont allegedly solicited a prostitute.

