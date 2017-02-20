Mahoning Commissioners to lobby in Columbus for financial help a - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning Commissioners to lobby in Columbus for financial help as cuts loom

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mahoning County Commissioners are headed to Columbus on Wednesday.  

They will lobby state lawmakers for financial help because starting next year Mahoning and Trumbull counties are expecting to each lose hundreds of thousands of dollars when some Medicare services are no longer eligible to be taxed.

So what's at stake?

According to Trumbull County Commissioners their general fund will lose $700,000 in 2018, and in 2019 and every year after they will lose $2.7-million.

The decision will cost Mahoning County an estimated $1-million dollars in 2018, and $4.4-million dollars every year moving forward.

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka tells 21 News, "Over a five-year period you're losing seven to eight million dollars, and it's just tough.  You know we've got to fight for everything we get."

Audrey Tillis, the Executive Director for the Mahoning County Commissioners, said, "It's going to be a cut to our revenue stream.  Medicaid Managed Care Organizations that are currently being taxed -- the federal government says you cannot tax them."

So a decrease to local county general funds likely means cuts to public services we depend on.

County commissioners won't say for sure what could be in jeopardy, but general fund money is used for the all-county departments including the sheriff's department to patrol some communities, and the jail to keep violent offenders off the streets.

And it's money for the courts, prosecutors, title services, and road crews.

"When Governor John Kasich was running for President he had the billion dollar rainy day fund and now he's back taking from the counties, making it tougher on county governments," Polivka said.

That's why Mahoning County Commissioners will be traveling to the Statehouse in Columbus on Wednesday to meet at 10:00 a.m. with Scott Oelslager, the Senate Finance Chairman, and then at 10:30 a.m. with Ryan Smith, House Finance Chairman.

They're hoping to make their case that local governments and the public can't survive another major cut.

Commissioner Polivka said, "Citizens are tired of paying too.  Enough is enough."

