Operator of Valley Perkins restaurants seek bankruptcy protection

Operator of Valley Perkins restaurants seek bankruptcy protection

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
PITTSBURGH -

The operator of 28 Perkins restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including nine in the Valley, says it may sell some or all of its assets as part of a bankruptcy process.

Unique Ventures of Pittsburgh filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy last week, citing among other issues, $1.8 million it owes in federal and state taxes.

The company says it is already required to pay $5,000 per day for an unpaid tax balance to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, an amount Unique Ventures says is unsustainable.

The filing, which seeks protection from creditors under the federal bankruptcy code, will assist in providing what the company calls “breathing room” necessary to help the reorganization of its operations.

Unique Ventures expects to either sell some or all of its restaurants and equipment, or find new financing.

The company operates 28 restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the following:

MAHONING COUNTY

  • Austintown, 5550 Interstate Blvd.
  • Boardman, 804 Boardman-Poland Rd.
  • Canfield, 567 E. Main St.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

  • Warren, 3870 Elm Rd. NE
  • Niles, 1953 Niles-Cortland Rd.

MERCER COUNTY

  • Greenville, Rt. 358 Hadley Rd.
  • Grove City, 915 W. Main St.
  • Hermitage, 2945 East State St.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

  • New Castle, 3334 Wilmington Rd.

The bankruptcy filing also includes a list of the company's 20 largest unsecured creditors, which includes the following local companies:

  • Atom-Matic Refrigeration, Niles, Ohio $15,076
  • Ohio Edison, Akron, Ohio $7,706
  • Penn Power, Akron, Ohio $24,412
  • Regional Roofing and Construction, Hubbard, Ohio $7,900
  • T&D Landscaping and Lawn Care, Masury, Ohio $11,552
  • United Asphalt & Seal Coating, Pulaski, Pa. $9,550
  • WC Zabel Co., Youngstown, Ohio $16,162

A hearing on an order to appoint a trustee to oversee the bankruptcy proceedings is scheduled today in Pittsburgh.

Unique Ventures First Day Declaration document may be viewed here

