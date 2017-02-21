Former Antone's employee talks about closing rumors

Questions remain over the origin of social media reports that Antone's Banquet Centre in Boardman is closing.

Owner Ross Scianna said on Monday that he had no idea why the reports started, and that the center remains open.

A former employee, who worked as event coordinator at Antone's, is telling a different story.

Tracy Scarabino said the posts about the closing started after a meeting she had with Scianna on Friday.

"He said he's closing the doors on Tuesday. He wanted me to call the people, the four parties that we had for the following weekend, he wanted me to call those clients and tell them as of Tuesday we're closed. He said I want you to post it on the web site, social media, and email your clients to let them know that we're closing," Scarabino said.

Scianna said he would not have any comment on statements by Scarabino. Scianna maintains that the banquet center is open and is not closing.

Scianna has said that the rumors have been costing him business.

Cardinal Mooney High School, which said on Monday it was re-locating Saturday's Sweetheart Dance from Antone's to the Maronite Center, said on Tuesday that it reversed the decision and will keep the dance at Antone's.