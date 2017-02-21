Coroner says man shot twice before SUV was burned in Youngstown

A Youngstown couple has been charged in connection with the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up six count indictment against 39-year-old Raenell Allen and 38-year old Kevin Gamble, charging them with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and endangering children. According to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, Marcus Lee Jr., died of acute cocaine toxicity the day after Christmas. .More >>
Concerned and searching for answers. The way a room filled with members of the community were feeling Thursday night. Dorothy Day House hosted a discussion about the Syrian refugee crisis and how Youngstown can play a part in helping many find safety and security in the United States. About 20 Syrian Refugees are expected to come to Youngstown within the next fiscal year beginning in October. "What ever we can do will alleviate much of the suffering that is going on,"...More >>
Austintown Local Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca is being named as the new superintendent for the Mentor Public School System according to an official from that district. Colaluca confirmed to 21 News on Wednesday that he interviewed for the superintendent 's post at that school district in Lake County, Ohio. An email from Executive Secretary to the Mentor School Superintendent says that Colaluca as been selected for the job and will be approved at a meeting today.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
