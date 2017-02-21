Coroner says man shot twice before SUV was burned in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner says man shot twice before SUV was burned in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Investigators say a man whose body was found in a burning SUV on Youngstown's East Side on Monday had been shot twice in the head.

Mahoning County Deputy Coroner Dr. Joseph Ohr tells 21 News that the office is still working to identify skeletal remains found in the burning vehicle on Josephine Avenue at around 8 a.m.

An autopsy determined that the man had died from the gunshot wounds before the fire consumed the SUV.

Dr. Ohr says he believes the man is between 30 and 40-years-old, but little else is known about the homicide victim.

The body was so badly burned, investigators have not yet been able to determine the race of the victim.

However, Dr. Ohr says that they have good dental evidence to work with.

Forensic odentologist Dr. Robert Johnson of Boardman is examining the teeth in an effort to identify the victim.

Police have found out who owns the burned vehicle, but have not yet released that information.

