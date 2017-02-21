Farrell city council member cited for disorderly conduct - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

FARRELL, Pa. -

A member of Farrell City Council has been cited after allegedly pushing someone after a high school basketball game.

Councilwoman Kimberly Doss was cited for disorderly conduct on February 3 at the E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium.

According to the non-traffic citation written by Officer Joey Brant, Doss created “a hazardous and physically offensive condition” by shoving a person after the game.

Officer Brant is asking that the maximum fine of $200 be imposed against Doss because the “physical altercation took place in a school gymnasium occupied by many adults, teenagers and young children.”

A summons has been issued to Doss to appear before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Antos.

