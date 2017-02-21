Lights and water help Campbell students grow plants hydroponically

Fourth and fifth graders at Campbell Elementary Middle School are learning how to grow plants without soil.

A new Hydroponic Learning Lab Program is part of a YSU After School Program developed by Lettuce Do Good, which is a system for growing plants in water, with the help of red and blue LED lights.

The program also includes hands-on lessons for students.

“We were able to purchase the system through a 3 year, 21st century grant and incorporate into the After School Program at Campbell just about a week ago,” said YSU Site Coordinator Amy Klingensmith. “Now, every day after school, our students will get to monitor the plants, watch them grow, regulate the nutrient and water levels, and learn through hands-on lessons.”

Klingensmith attended a training session with Lettuce Do Good at the Youngstown Business Incubator to learn about the system and how to care for it.

As part of the training she learned how to plant seeds, regulate the pH levels, add nutrients to the water, how to harvest the plants and the importance of the LED light. Currently, the system is growing kale, lettuce, radish, basil and Swiss chard.

“Our program is all about the kids and they are so excited about this new project. It not only teaches them responsibility, but the lessons include STEM aspects as well,” said Klingensmith. “Everyone is looking forward to the first harvest in about six to eight weeks.”

The YSU After School Program is for qualifying students in 1st-5th grade.

The program currently has 40 students, along with 5 Campbell teachers and 3 YSU student activity leaders.