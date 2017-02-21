Lights and water help Campbell students grow plants hydroponical - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lights and water help Campbell students grow plants hydroponically

Posted: Updated:
L to R: 4th and 5th grade students, Jordan Gore, Diamond Sims, Joanys Bazquez, Natalie Cruz and Teyon Harris L to R: 4th and 5th grade students, Jordan Gore, Diamond Sims, Joanys Bazquez, Natalie Cruz and Teyon Harris
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

Fourth and fifth graders at Campbell Elementary Middle School are learning how to grow plants without soil.

A new Hydroponic Learning Lab Program is part of a YSU After School Program developed by Lettuce Do Good, which is a system for growing plants in water, with the help of red and blue LED lights.

The program also includes hands-on lessons for students.

“We were able to purchase the system through a 3 year, 21st century grant and incorporate into the After School Program at Campbell just about a week ago,” said YSU Site Coordinator Amy Klingensmith. “Now, every day after school, our students will get to monitor the plants, watch them grow, regulate the nutrient and water levels, and learn through hands-on lessons.”

Klingensmith attended a training session with Lettuce Do Good at the Youngstown Business Incubator to learn about the system and how to care for it.

As part of the training she learned how to plant seeds, regulate the pH levels, add nutrients to the water, how to harvest the plants and the importance of the LED light. Currently, the system is growing kale, lettuce, radish, basil and Swiss chard.

“Our program is all about the kids and they are so excited about this new project. It not only teaches them responsibility, but the lessons include STEM aspects as well,” said Klingensmith. “Everyone is looking forward to the first harvest in about six to eight weeks.”

The YSU After School Program is for qualifying students in 1st-5th grade.

The program currently has 40 students, along with 5 Campbell teachers and 3 YSU student activity leaders.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kunitz's double-OT goal sends Penguins back to Stanley Cup

    Kunitz's double-OT goal sends Penguins back to Stanley Cup

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:58 AM EDT2017-05-26 08:58:11 GMT
    The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading back to the Stanley Cup final.More >>
    The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading back to the Stanley Cup final.More >>

  • James passes Jordan, Cavs back in Finals with 135-102 win

    James passes Jordan, Cavs back in Finals with 135-102 win

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:58 AM EDT2017-05-26 08:58:04 GMT
    LeBron James scored 35 points and passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 135-102 to claim their third straight Eastern...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points and passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA's all-time playoff scoring leader as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 135-102 to claim their third straight Eastern Conference title.More >>

  • Youngstown couple indicted for cocaine death of 9-year-old

    Youngstown couple indicted for cocaine death of 9-year-old

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-05-26 04:11:08 GMT

    A Youngstown couple has been charged in connection with the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up six count indictment against 39-year-old Raenell Allen and 38-year old Kevin Gamble, charging them with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and endangering children. According to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, Marcus Lee Jr., died of acute cocaine toxicity the day after Christmas. .

    More >>

    A Youngstown couple has been charged in connection with the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up six count indictment against 39-year-old Raenell Allen and 38-year old Kevin Gamble, charging them with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and endangering children. According to the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, Marcus Lee Jr., died of acute cocaine toxicity the day after Christmas. .

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms