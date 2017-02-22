Jail sentence for man accused of groping girls at Boardman footb - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Jail sentence for man accused of groping girls at Boardman football game

Posted: Updated:
William Zackasee William Zackasee
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A 51-year-old man who was accused of groping four girls at a Boardman High School football game will spend the next few months in jail.

William Zackasee, who lists a Market Street motel in Boardman as his home address, was sentenced to eight months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault.

As part of a plea deal, charges of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.

Zackasee was arrested in September at the end of a Boardman High School home game had when one of the victims yelled out “That dude right there was grabbing our butts!”

One girl told police she saw Zackasee walking away after someone had touched her.

She reported the incident after discovering that other female students said they also had been touched.

Zackasee told police at the time that he was just trying to find his way out through the crowd.

Under terms of the plea agreement, Zackasee may not apply for early release from his sentence.

When he completes the sentence, he will be on probation for five years, at which time he may not have contact with any of the victims.

The judge also ordered Zackasee to continue alcohol treatment and a mental health evaluation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Youngstown school's CEO extends olive branch to board of education

    Youngstown school's CEO extends olive branch to board of education

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:20 AM EDT2017-05-26 10:20:01 GMT
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip

    Youngstown city schools CEO Krish Mohip is trying to repair his relationship with the board of education. In an email to board members, Mohip says the district will not be able to sustain success unless the they can put aside their differences and work together. Mohip is proposing two days of mediation and professional development. While board member Dario Hunter agrees there is a problem, he says the biggest issue is Mohip's lack of transparency and communication. 

    More >>

    Youngstown city schools CEO Krish Mohip is trying to repair his relationship with the board of education. In an email to board members, Mohip says the district will not be able to sustain success unless the they can put aside their differences and work together. Mohip is proposing two days of mediation and professional development. While board member Dario Hunter agrees there is a problem, he says the biggest issue is Mohip's lack of transparency and communication. 

    More >>

  • Campbell under city wide boil alert

    Campbell under city wide boil alert

    Friday, May 26 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-05-26 10:08:19 GMT

    The City of Campbell is under a precautionary city wide boil alert as crews work to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue. Police tell 21 News that calls about the break began coming in to the station at around 10 o'clock Thursday night. Several homes and businesses had little or no water pressure, including the police department. 

    More >>

    The City of Campbell is under a precautionary city wide boil alert as crews work to repair a water line break in the area of Jackson Street off Wilson Avenue. Police tell 21 News that calls about the break began coming in to the station at around 10 o'clock Thursday night. Several homes and businesses had little or no water pressure, including the police department. 

    More >>

  • Canfield Trooper shares emotional story, reminding drivers to move over

    Canfield Trooper shares emotional story, reminding drivers to move over

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:26 AM EDT2017-05-26 09:26:40 GMT

    If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend a state trooper has a warning that law enforcement will be out full force. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists, if you see emergency lights on the side of the road to slow down and move over. It's the law. For Canfield Trooper Brian Cowles, it's been more than three years since he was struck while helping a stranded motorist in the median of I-680.  

    More >>

    If you're hitting the road this holiday weekend a state trooper has a warning that law enforcement will be out full force. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists, if you see emergency lights on the side of the road to slow down and move over. It's the law. For Canfield Trooper Brian Cowles, it's been more than three years since he was struck while helping a stranded motorist in the median of I-680.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms