Jail sentence for man accused of groping girls at Boardman football game

A 51-year-old man who was accused of groping four girls at a Boardman High School football game will spend the next few months in jail.

William Zackasee, who lists a Market Street motel in Boardman as his home address, was sentenced to eight months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault.

As part of a plea deal, charges of gross sexual imposition were dismissed.

Zackasee was arrested in September at the end of a Boardman High School home game had when one of the victims yelled out “That dude right there was grabbing our butts!”

One girl told police she saw Zackasee walking away after someone had touched her.

She reported the incident after discovering that other female students said they also had been touched.

Zackasee told police at the time that he was just trying to find his way out through the crowd.

Under terms of the plea agreement, Zackasee may not apply for early release from his sentence.

When he completes the sentence, he will be on probation for five years, at which time he may not have contact with any of the victims.

The judge also ordered Zackasee to continue alcohol treatment and a mental health evaluation.